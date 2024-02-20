TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 298.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of TTM Technologies worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $16.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

