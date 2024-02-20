Twenty Acre Capital LP Purchases Shares of 373,500 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 373,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Snap makes up about 3.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 877.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $104,868,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,809.

SNAP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 22,688,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,360,641. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

