Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 1,910 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twenty Acre Capital LP trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 7.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.2 %

NOW traded down $16.92 on Tuesday, hitting $748.08. The company had a trading volume of 959,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $7,123,851. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

