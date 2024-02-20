Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 29,600 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Twenty Acre Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. XPeng comprises approximately 2.5% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after buying an additional 5,246,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $10,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,722,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.00. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

