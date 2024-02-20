Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,494,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 452,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $620,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,205,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,176,520. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

