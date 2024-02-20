UBS Group Raises Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $46.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:VNT opened at $41.10 on Friday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,308,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

