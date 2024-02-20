UBS Group Trims West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Target Price to $375.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.20. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,420,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after buying an additional 369,792 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.