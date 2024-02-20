UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

View Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.