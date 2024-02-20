UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $118.63, but opened at $112.78. UFP Industries shares last traded at $109.62, with a volume of 35,043 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $3,035,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $18,554,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UFP Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

