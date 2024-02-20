Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $45.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 462,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

