Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Union Pacific worth $840,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $246.74. 400,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,696. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $251.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

