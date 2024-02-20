UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 100 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

EGP traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $182.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,456. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.45 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

