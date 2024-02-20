UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 300 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. 16,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,379. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

