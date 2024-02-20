UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 48,828 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5,425.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,828 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

HAS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 116,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

