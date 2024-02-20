UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $7.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.34. The stock had a trading volume of 97,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.79 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

