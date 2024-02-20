UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.41. 919,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,888,028. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

