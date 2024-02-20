UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $130.82. 56,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,781. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

