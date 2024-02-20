UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.06 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,802 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDD by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth about $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,278,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,789,000 after buying an additional 91,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Trading Down 2.8 %

PDD stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,896. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.