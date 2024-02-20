UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,165,000 after purchasing an additional 244,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 128,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

