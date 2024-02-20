UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 10,397 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 649.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. 140,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,465. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.