UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 133,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 122.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

