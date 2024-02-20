UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. 266,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

