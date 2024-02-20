UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Elevance Health by 21.8% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.52. 90,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,291. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $515.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.28.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

