UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 198 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $957.94. 80,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $973.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $913.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $850.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

