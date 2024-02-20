UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 26,915 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,915 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

A stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 138,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,946. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $146.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.