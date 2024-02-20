UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 92 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Waters worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Waters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waters by 35.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.03. 22,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,177. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

