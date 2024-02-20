Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.58 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $134.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.39 or 0.00014377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00133933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.59956787 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 934 active market(s) with $110,144,766.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.