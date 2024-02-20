United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for 0.4% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 5,258,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,762,027. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

