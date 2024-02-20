United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading 3.5% Higher

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.48. 7,552,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,823,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.47.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

