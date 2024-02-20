United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.71. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

