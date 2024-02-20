United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.95.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

