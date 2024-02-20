United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

USLM stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.30. 2,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.81. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $141.59 and a 1-year high of $266.88.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

