US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $58.00 at BMO Capital Markets

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

