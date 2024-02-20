V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 5,307 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

EXC opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

