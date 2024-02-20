V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,498 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

CBRE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.29. 38,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,372. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

