V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.29. 36,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

