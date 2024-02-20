V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 122.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

NYSE WST traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $366.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,844. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

