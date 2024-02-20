V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LYB opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

