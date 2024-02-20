V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 116.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,778 shares of company stock worth $14,707,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $17.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,265.00. 7,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,212.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,028.68. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,336.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.