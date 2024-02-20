V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $22,416,334. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $394.43 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.