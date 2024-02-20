V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 5,021 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

