V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.57. 62,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

