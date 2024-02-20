V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 632 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.63. 14,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,068. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

