V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $6,990,525 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

