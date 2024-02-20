Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $114,875.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $114,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $115,500.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $115,750.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $66,674.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $66,970.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,378.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

Vacasa Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

