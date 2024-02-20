Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $227.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.