Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Valvoline comprises 6.6% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.