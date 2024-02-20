Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VANL stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £42.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Van Elle has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.16.

In other news, insider Mark Cutler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($49,106.02). Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

