Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $807,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $176.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

