Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $8,702,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $1,706,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

